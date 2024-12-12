Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
WKN: A2DTJG | ISIN: FI4000242961 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
PR Newswire
12.12.2024 08:42 Uhr
Nitro Games Oyj: Nitro Games announces Autogun Heroes: Supercharged

Finanznachrichten News

Gus and the hero squad are bringing the action to PC with a brand-new supercharged shoot 'em up game

KOTKA, Finland, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitro Games has announced Autogun Heroes: Supercharged, a skill-based shoot 'em up game crafted specifically for PC fans. This upcoming release marks the next milestone in the platform expansion of Autogun Heroes. Originally debuting on mobile in 2023 and expanding to web games in 2024, Gus and the hero squad are now setting their sights on conquering the PC platform with this exciting new game.

"We're proud to announce a brand-new game designed and crafted for our PC fans. In many ways, this is Gus and his hero squad returning back to their roots, as the game draws inspiration from the classic shoot 'em up era," said Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder at Nitro Games.

Autogun Heroes: Supercharged is an action-packed 2D shoot-'em-up that combines skill-based platforming with tight, responsive controls. Players will assemble a diverse roster of heroes, each equipped with unique abilities, to fight back against alien invaders across a variety of distinct game worlds. Dodge. Roll. Dominate!

The Steam store page for the game is now live. The release date is yet to be announced.

Wishlist now at: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3328730/Autogun_Heroes_Supercharged/

Game website: https://autogunheroes.net/

Announcement trailer: https://youtu.be/cOkdkxyXA-I

Press kit: https://bit.ly/AHSpresskit

For more information, please contact:
Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder
Phone: +358 44 388 1071
Email: jussi@nitrogames.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nitro-games-oyj/r/nitro-games-announces-autogun-heroes--supercharged,c4080920

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15752/4080920/3168216.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/nitro-games-oyj/i/key-art-small-agh-supercharged-920x430,c3361989

Key Art Small AGH Supercharged 920x430

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nitro-games-announces-autogun-heroes-supercharged-302329909.html

