Nitro Games Oyj: Nitro Games signs expansion to the development agreement with Starbreeze

COMPANY RELEASE

17 November 2025 12:15 (EET)

Nitro Games has signed an expansion to the development services agreement with Starbreeze to continue working on one of their games.

"Things are progressing well, and I'm happy to see us discovering new ways to add value and broaden our partnership",says Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder of Nitro Games.

With this agreement, Nitro Games continues providing Starbreeze with game development services for one of their games as communicated earlier on 18 July and 24 October 2025. The work continues uninterrupted and is expected to be completed in 2026.

For more information:

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

Phone: +358 44 388 1071

Email: jussi@nitrogames.com

Starbreeze AB in brief:

Starbreeze is an independent developer, publisher and distributor of PC and console games targeting the global market, with studios in Stockholm, Barcelona, Paris and London. Housing the smash hit IP PAYDAY, Starbreeze develops games based on proprietary and third-party rights, both in-house and in partnership with external game developers. Starbreeze shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.starbreeze.com.

Nitro Games in brief:

Nitro Games is a game developer and publisher, backed by a multinational team of gaming professionals with expertise spanning game development, publishing, and live operations. Specializing in action and shooter games, Nitro Games is dedicated to creating high-quality experiences for a global audience. With recent titles like Autogun Heroes and NERF: Superblast, the company has built a strong portfolio of engaging and innovative games. Nitro Games also has a proven history of collaborating with leading brands and companies, offering tailored development and publishing services to select partners.

Nitro Games' shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker NITRO. The Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

www.nitrogames.com

Finnish Business ID: FI21348196