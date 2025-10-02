Starbreeze AB: Starbreeze Presents Updated Strategy - Doubles Down on PAYDAY and Expanding the Heisting Genre

Starbreeze AB (publ) today presents its updated strategy to strengthen the company's leadership in the heisting genre, centered on the PAYDAY franchise and supported by an operating model built for live-engagement at scale and disciplined resource allocation. The strategy focuses on deepening player engagement, broadening platform reach, and diversifying revenue streams.

PAYDAY as the growth platform

PAYDAY remains one of the world's most recognized co-op heisting experiences, engaging more than 50 million players to date, sustaining a durable global community, and has generated close to SEK 4 billion in lifetime gross revenue. Starbreeze's strategic pillars place PAYDAY at the core, complemented by Heisting Experiences and Special Operations to extend reach and resilience.

CEO comment

"We are doubling down on what our players love - and what we do best - owning the heisting genre," said Adolf Kristjansson, CEO of Starbreeze. "PAYDAY is our platform for growth. By focusing our resources and talent on PAYDAY and expanding it across platforms and experiences, we are positioning Starbreeze for sustainable, long-term value creation for our players, as well as other stakeholders."

Strategic pillars for growth

PAYDAY (Core IP)

Our flagships and primary revenue drivers are our PAYDAY games. PAYDAY 3 is being developed into a scalable live-engagement platform to engage millions of players worldwide. The franchise will evolve into a modern live-engagement game through ongoing technology upgrades, expansion and refinement of the player experience, and enhanced engagement models designed to be both fair and sustainable. Heisting Experiences

New games and experiences that broaden the heisting genre beyond Starbreeze's core projects. These include spin-offs, narrative-driven projects, and franchise expansion to new platforms that expand the PAYDAY universe and beyond while opening new revenue streams, creating a broader portfolio of heisting experiences. Special Operations (Work-for-Hire)

A selective and profitable services business that supports competence development and strengthens our teams. The projects complement the development of PAYDAY and maintain flexibility through partnerships with leading industry players.

Operating model for execution

In recent months, Starbreeze has implemented a simplified, empowered matrix structure with clear product ownership and functional leadership. This supports cross-functional delivery at accelerated speed. To support execution, the PAYDAY 3 team will grow to about 50 employees before year-end 2025 and continue to grow in line with increased player engagement.

"This strategy is about execution and growth - with greater quality and predictability," said Adolf Kristjansson, CEO of Starbreeze. "Our goal is to keep PAYDAY evolving as a modern live-engagement game, and to open new ways for players to experience the heisting genre through Heisting Experiences and Special Operations. By focusing on delivering lasting value to players, we strengthen the foundation that drives sustainable growth for Starbreeze."

