Nitro Games Oyj: Pistolo starts to generate revenue share for Nitro Games

COMPANY RELEASE

18 December 2025 11:20 (EET)

Nitro Games announces that Pistolo, which was launched on the iGaming platform at pistolo.com in April, has started to generate revenue share. This means that Nitro Games has now received its first revenue share payment from the game's proceeds after the commercial launch in April. Pistolo is a browser based action shooter game where players hunt monsters to gain rewards. These rewards can also be used to play other games available on pistolo.com.

"We've been exploring this new territory with Pistolo. We're pleased to see things progressing in the right direction as we begin to generate additional income. This supports our ambitions to further explore opportunities in iGaming," says Jussi Tähtinen, CEO of Nitro Games.



Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

Phone: +358 44 388 1071

Email: jussi@nitrogames.com

Nitro Games in brief:

Nitro Games is a game developer and publisher, backed by a multinational team of gaming professionals with expertise spanning game development, publishing, and live operations. Specializing in action and shooter games, Nitro Games is dedicated to creating high-quality experiences for a global audience. With recent titles like Autogun Heroes and NERF: Superblast, the company has built a strong portfolio of engaging and innovative games. Nitro Games also has a proven history of collaborating with leading brands and companies, offering tailored development and publishing services to select partners.

Nitro Games' shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker NITRO. The Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

www.nitrogames.com

Finnish Business ID: FI21348196