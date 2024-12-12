Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust's (TEMIT's) co-managers, Chetan Sehgal (lead manager) and Andrew Ness, are encouraged by a solid improvement in the trust's performance, which is a result of successful stock selection rather than sector or geographic asset allocation. They reiterate how the prospects for emerging markets look particularly favourable in terms of above-average growth potential and attractive absolute and relative valuations. Sehgal and Ness consider that emerging markets are under-owned, underestimated and undervalued, and therefore provide an interesting opportunity for global investors.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...