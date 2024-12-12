Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on Templeton Emerging Markets IT (TEM)



12-Dec-2024 / 08:44 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





London, UK, 12 December 2024

Edison issues report on Templeton Emerging Markets IT (TEM)

Edison issues report on Templeton Emerging Markets IT (LSE: TEM)

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust's (TEMIT's) co-managers, Chetan Sehgal (lead manager) and Andrew Ness, are encouraged by a solid improvement in the trust's performance, which is a result of successful stock selection rather than sector or geographic asset allocation. They reiterate how the prospects for emerging markets look particularly favourable in terms of above-average growth potential and attractive absolute and relative valuations. Sehgal and Ness consider that emerging markets are under-owned, underestimated and undervalued, and therefore provide an interesting opportunity for global investors.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority .

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



