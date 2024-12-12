JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The UN General Assembly has overwhelmingly adopted two resolutions, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza and calling on Israel to drop its ban on the UN agency for Palestine refugees, UNRWA.The emergency special session was convened after the United States vetoed a Security Council resolution last month demanding an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in Gaza as well as the release of all hostages and full humanitarian access for civilians.UN humanitarian coordinator Muhannad Hadi reported deteriorating conditions in Gaza, describing hospitals struggling to function and civilians lacking access to basic necessities like food and healthcare.Norway's ambassador announced plans to propose a draft resolution to the General Assembly to request an International Court of Justice (ICJ) advisory opinion on Israel's obligation to facilitate humanitarian aid into Gaza.The UN Development Programme deputy chief Haoliang Xu, after a visit to the West Bank, called for urgent support to address the humanitarian crisis, citing severe food shortages in Gaza.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX