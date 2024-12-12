BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks traded higher on Thursday, with commodity-related stocks leading the surge on optimism around more stimulus measures from Beijing.The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 19 points, or 0.2 percent, at 8,321 after rising 0.3 percent the previous day.Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore rose between half a percent and 1 percent, while energy giants BP Plc and Shell rose about 1 percent each.Bodycote, a provider of heat treatment and thermal processing services, was moving higher after an announcement that it intends to extend its existing 60 million pounds of share repurchase by a further 30 million pounds.Specialist recruiter SThree plummeted 23 percent after warning of a sharp fall in profits.Tech and electricals retailer Currys soared 12 percent after narrowing its first-half loss and backing full-year targets.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX