BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The United States has sharply hiked the import duty of certain tungsten products, solar wafers, and polysilicon from China.The rates for solar wafers and polysilicon will increase to 50 percent, and the rates for certain tungsten products will increase to 25 percent. These tariff increases will take effect on January 1, 2025.The Office of the United States Trade Representative, or USTR, announced tariff increases under Section 301 'to further blunt the harmful policies and practices by the Chinese government.''These actions will complement the domestic investments made under the Biden-Harris Administration to promote a clean energy economy, while increasing the resilience of critical supply chains,' said US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.The latest round of U.S. tariff increases had been proposed as part of the USTR statutory review of the tariff actions in the Section 301 investigation of China's Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Technology Transfer, Intellectual Property, and Innovation. In the Report on the four-year statutory review, the U.S. Trade Representative found that, while China had changed some specific unfair measures, its harmful forced technology transfer practices - in particular its cyber theft and industrial espionage - have continued, and in some instances, worsened.The United States had already increased tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, syringes and needles, and medical gloves by 100 percent; semiconductors, solar cells, and facemasks by 50 percent; and steel and aluminum products, certain critical minerals, and others by 25 percent.