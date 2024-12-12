BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has announced an additional 170 million euros in funding to its member nations on the eastern border to help them further enhance surveillance at the borders with Russia and Belarus.The additional funding that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged on Wednesday will be used to upgrade electronic surveillance equipment, improve telecommunication networks, deploy mobile detection equipment and counter drone intrusions, thereby ensuring real-time situational awareness and enhance the mobility of border patrols.These funds will support Estonia with EUR19.4 million, Finland with EUR50 million, Latvia with EUR17 million, Lithuania with EUR15.4 million, Poland with EUR52 million and Norway with EUR16.4 million.'We have taken another decisive step to support our frontline Member States in countering hybrid threats from Russia's and Belarus' unacceptable weaponisation of migration. Especially countries bordering Russia and Belarus, such as Finland with its 1.340-kilometer-long border with Russia, are facing the heavy challenge to guarantee the security of the Union and territorial integrity of Member States,' said von der Leyen.'Autocrats must never be allowed to use our European values against us', she added.The serious and persistent nature of the hybrid threats at the Eastern EU border by Russia and Belarus, pose new challenges for the EU. To guarantee security and territorial integrity in this exceptional context, Member States bordering Russia and Belarus must be able to act decisively. This calls for a strengthened EU response, in full respect of EU and international law, the European Commission said in a statement.In 2024, irregular arrivals at the EU-Belarusian border, especially the Polish-Belarusian border, increased significantly by 66 percent compared to 2023, according to the European Commission. 90 percent of migrants illegally crossing the Polish-Belarusian border have a Russian student or tourist visa.The EU has already offered significant support to the most concerned Member States and taken a wide range of actions to step-up the EU preparedness to counter this threat. This included financial and operational support and diplomatic and outreach efforts, including with countries of origin and transit.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX