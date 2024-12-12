WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Centene Corporation (CNC), a healthcare enterprise, on Thursday reaffirmed its annual guidance for 2024 and initiated outlook for the full year 2025.For the full year 2024, the company still expects adjusted income per share of over $6.80. On average, 18-analysts polled by Thomson Reuters forecast the company to earn $6.73 per share, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Centene continues to project annual premium and service revenues to be in the range of $143.5 billion to $144.5 billion.For the full year 2025, the company projects net earnings of over $6.19 per share, with adjusted income per share of over $7.25, which is above analysts' expectation of $7.05 per share.Centene anticipates premium and service revenues for the next year to be in the range of $154 billion to $156 billion, with total revenues of $166.5 billion to $169.5 billion, in line with Street view of $166.51 billion.The company is scheduled to release its annual earnings report on February 4, 2025.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX