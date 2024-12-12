WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As Americans prepare for holiday shopping, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are hitting the airwaves and television networks nationwide to alert consumers to be beware of counterfeit goods.'There are significant health and safety hazards associated with counterfeit products,' said AnnMarie R. Highsmith, Executive Assistant Commissioner for CBP's Office of Trade. 'We've seen it all - toys with elevated lead content to cosmetics with nasty ingredients you wouldn't want on your skin. These aren't the gifts you want to give to your family.'Illegal actors exploit the holiday shopping surge to push counterfeits to unsuspecting consumers looking for deals. They often use the proceeds of these goods to support terrorism and other violent and illegal activities.U.S. Customs and Border Protection has issued a press release providing a few tips that can help keep families safe while ensuring their hard-earned money does not help fund criminal activities.Consumers have been advised to use caution if a deal seems too good to be true or an online advertisement links to a suspicious-looking website.CBP says that when shopping online, only buy from sites that begin with https:// - the 's' stands for secure. Also, check for a lock symbol in the user's browser to confirm the site's safety.When receiving products purchased online, consumers must pay close attention to labels, packaging, and contents. 'Watch out for broken or missing safety seals and unusual packaging, as these could all be signs of fake goods.'Potential buyers have been advised to keep all their devices, including computers and smartphones, updated with the latest cyber security protections to fend off any potential cyber threats. They have been warned to stay alert to suspicious websites that may conceal malware.CBP has urged consumers to report fake goods through its Trade Violations Reporting platform or the National Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Center.Counterfeit goods are often made with inferior quality, leading to consumers purchasing and re-purchasing the same items, generating excessive waste in U.S. landfills.In Fiscal Year 2024, CBP seized more than 32 million counterfeit items. Had these items been genuine, they would have been worth more than $5.4 billion, according to CBP.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX