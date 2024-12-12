WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ, DOM.L) announced on Thursday that it will voluntarily transfer its listing to the Nasdaq Global Select Market from the New York Stock Exchange, with effect from December 31, after market close.Subsequently, Domino's shares are expected to begin trading at the Nasdaq on January 2, 2025.The company has also clarified that it will retain its current ticker symbol 'DPZ.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX