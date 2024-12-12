Sechey: Sèchey Introduces Festive Non-Alcoholic Mini Sparkling White Wine at Target: Exclusive Holiday Celebration in Every Sip

Target brings Elegance, Wellness and Inclusivity to Holiday Toasts

Sèchey, a leader in the alternative adult beverage movement, today announced the national launch of its newest product, a single serve alcohol removed sparkling white wine available exclusively at Target locations. Offering a limited-edition 200 ml version provides guests with a sophisticated, inclusive option for a festive beverage without alcohol, plus the included bottle tag is ideal for gift giving.

Target continues to add new wellness products to its assortment and previously partnered with Sèchey earlier this year as their commitment to the dry moment and an increasing number of consumers looking for alternatives to alcohol.

"We are thrilled to introduce an alternative beverage that allows everyone to participate in holiday celebrations," said Emily Heintz, Founder of Sèchey. "Our new mini sparkling blanc de blanc ensures that guests have options to celebrate and socialize without alcohol during festive gatherings."

Product Highlights:

Flavor Profile: Crisp, organic blanc de blanc mimicking traditional sparkling white wine

Size: Convenient 200ml mini bottles perfect for individual servings and gifts

Alcohol Content: Dealcoholized wine, 0.4% ABV

Retail Price: $8.99 at Target nationwide in limited quantities

Where to Buy: Sechey @ Target

Link to Product Page: https://www.target.com/p/sechey-non-alcoholic-sparkling-wine-200ml-bottle/-/A-92998665

The launch addresses growing consumer demand for high-quality, alcohol-free alternatives. With sophisticated packaging and a premium organic dealcoholized wine, Sèchey's mini sparkling wine caters to health-conscious consumers, designated drivers, pregnant women and those guests choosing to reduce alcohol consumption this holiday season.

Non-Alcoholic Market on the Rise:

The global non-alcoholic beverage market exceeded $1.2 trillion in 2023 and is projected to grow by 6-7% CAGR through 2030.

Non-alcoholic options are expected to account for 10-12% of total alcohol sales within the next decade.

Retail shelf space for non-alcoholic beverage brands has grown by 15% in the past three years, reflecting heightened consumer interest.

About Se`chey:

Se`chey is a leading non-alcoholic brand, category curator, and marketplace committed to providing alcohol flexible consumers with premium, innovative products that promote a healthier lifestyle. With a focus on quality and taste, Sèchey offers a diverse range of alternative beverages that cater to the growing demand for non-alcoholic and functional options. Website | Instagram

Contact Information

Emily Heintz

CEO

emily@sechey.com

917.231.5209

Ali Karsch

Founder, LVPR

ali@lvpr.com

954-294-7916

SOURCE: Sechey

View the original press release on accesswire.com