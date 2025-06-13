Target Corporation: Target Announces Voting Results from 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MINNEAPOLIS, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced voting results from its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 11, 2025 ("Annual Meeting"). Shareholders elected all 12 nominees for the board of directors, ratified the appointment of Target's independent registered public accounting firm, approved the advisory "Say on Pay" management proposal, and rejected one shareholder proposal.

The Carideo Group, the independent Inspector of Election, has certified all voting results for the Annual Meeting. The final tabulation indicates that 391,209,355 shares were voted, representing approximately 86.1 percent of Target's outstanding shares as of the record date.

The final tabulation of votes for each proposal is as follows. Voting percentages may not foot due to rounding.

1. Shareholders elected each of the following board nominees for a one-year term:

Nominee Percent For Percent Against David P. Abney 99.3 0.7 Douglas M. Baker, Jr. 97.0 3.0 George S. Barrett 96.8 3.2 Gail K. Boudreaux 99.2 0.8 Brian C. Cornell 91.0 9.0 Robert L. Edwards 99.0 1.0 Donald R. Knauss 98.8 1.2 Christine A. Leahy 96.4 3.6 Monica C. Lozano 96.3 3.7 Grace Puma 99.4 0.6 Derica W. Rice 96.3 3.7 Dmitri L. Stockton 95.5 4.5

2. Shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Target's independent registered accounting firm for fiscal 2025:



Percent For 93.3 Against 6.4 Abstain 0.3

3. Shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, Target's executive compensation ("Say on Pay"):



Percent For 92.2 Against 7.8

4. Shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal requesting a report on how affirmative action initiatives impact Target's risks related to actual and perceived discrimination:



Percent For 7.1 Against 91.5 Abstain 1.4

