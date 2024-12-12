CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Aircraft leasing company AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) announced Thursday it has signed lease agreements for two Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The aircraft will be operated by Mukamalah Aviation Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aramco), operating under the brand name 'Aloula Aviation,' for the transportation of Aramco Group passengers in Saudi Arabia.The Aramco Group has been a long-time customer of AerCap through its helicopter business, Milestone Aviation, which is a leading provider of leased and financed helicopters.Aloula Aviation, established in 1934 under the name of Saudi Aramco, is the first aviation company in Saudi Arabia and second in the Middle East.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX