OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Thursday said it has agreed to provide 315 MWh DC of battery energy storage solutions and up to 2 GWp of solar modules to Sunraycer Renewables LLC.As per the agreements, e-STORAGE, a unit of Canadian Solar, will deliver 188 MWh DC to the Gaia project, located in Navarro County, and the 127 MWh DC Midpoint project in Hill County, commissioning of which is scheduled for the third quarter of 2025. UP to 2 GWp of Canadian Solar's solar modules will be deployed in Sunraycer's upcoming projects.'We are proud to work with Sunraycer on this up to 2 GWp multi-year partnership. This agreement is a testament to our mutual commitment to delivering and building high-quality solar and energy storage capacity in Texas and underscores Canadian Solar's ability to provide end-to-end solar generation and energy storage system solutions,' said homas Koerner, Corporate Senior Vice President of Canadian Solar.