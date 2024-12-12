EnerSys(NYSE: ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, is proud to announce it has been honored with the German ESG Transparency Award. This distinguished accolade recognizes organizations that demonstrate exemplary transparency and accountability in their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

The ESG Transparency Award, presented annually in Germany, highlights the importance of clear and comprehensive ESG reporting as a cornerstone of corporate responsibility. This recognition underscores EnerSys' steadfast commitment to sustainable practices and its leadership in advancing ESG standards within the industrial energy sector.

"Receiving the ESG Transparency Award is a tremendous honor and a testament to EnerSys' dedication to transparency and continuous improvement in our global sustainability journey. At EnerSys, we believe in 'Powering the Future, Everywhere for Everyone,' and this recognition underscores our commitment to consistent reporting as we strive to meet the highest standards in environmental, social, and governance practices," said Shawn O'Connell, President and Chief Operating Officer at EnerSys. "We remain focused on enhancing our processes, pushing forward our mission, and creating a positive impact for all our stakeholders."

EnerSys has consistently prioritized transparent ESG disclosures and progressive sustainability strategies, as highlighted in its recently published 2023 Sustainability Report.

Key achievements include:

A 25% reduction in Scope 1 emissions since 2019.

A 15% improvement in energy intensity since 2020.

Publication of comprehensive Scope 3 emissions data.

Disclosures in alignment with global frameworks such as the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS).

The recognition by the German ESG Transparency Award reinforces EnerSys' reputation as a leader in sustainable energy solutions and corporate responsibility. By maintaining a focus on innovation and accountability, EnerSys continues to address global challenges such as decarbonization, renewable energy adoption, and resource efficiency.

To view the EnerSys ESG reports and other materials please click here: https://www.enersys.com/en/about-us/sustainability/policies_and_reports/

About EnerSys

EnerSys is the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications and designs, manufactures, and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. The company goes to market through four lines of business: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty and New Ventures. Energy Systems, which combine power conversion, power distribution, energy storage, and enclosures, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, portable power solutions for soldiers in the field, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. New Ventures provides energy storage and management systems for various applications including demand charge reduction, utility back-up power, and dynamic fast charging for electric vehicles. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. To learn more about EnerSys please visit https://www.enersys.com/en/

Sustainability

Sustainability at EnerSys is about more than just the benefits and impacts of our products. Our commitment to sustainability encompasses many important environmental, social and governance issues. Sustainability is a fundamental part of how we manage our own operations. Minimizing our environmental footprint is a priority. Sustainability is our commitment to our employees, our customers and the communities we serve. Our products facilitate positive environmental, social and economic impacts around the world. To learn more visit: www.enersys.com/en/about-us/sustainability.

