Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - Vertiqal Studios Corp. (TSX: VRTS) (OTCQB: VERTF) (FSE: 9PY0) (the "Company" or "Vertiqal Studios") - Vertiqal Studios, owners of North America's largest gaming and lifestyle network on social media, is teaming with Toronto-based gaming platform Ledge to offer leading brands unique new immersive in-game opportunities, it was announced today by Vertiqal Studios CEO Jon Dwyer.

Through its partnership with Ledge, Vertiqal Studios will allow global brands a chance to create custom integrations via in-game maps and branded challenges that enhance player experience. These bespoke experiences not only extend reach within the community, but also solidify brands within gaming culture by allowing them to contribute to it.

Ledge is able to develop custom in-game playable maps while integrating brands in titles such as Fortnite and Roblox. The maps and branded challenges add an immersive layer to marketing campaigns, fueled by players, content creators, and amplified by Vertiqal Studios' owned and operated channels.

Vertiqal Studios, a leading digital-channel network and video-production studio, is a secret weapon for brands and advertisers to create always-on digital strategies that authentically live in Gen Z and Millennial culture. Vertiqal Studios partners with brands to develop strategic solutions, creative ideation, and content production, while also providing distribution and amplification through their O&O channels - all delivered with boutique, white-glove service. The company's expertise lies with managing over 130 channels across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, producing over 100 pieces of content a day for a growing audience of 52 million-plus followers.

Ledge is an innovative online events platform that integrates competition, monetization, and community engagement into one seamless experience. Ledge empowers creators, developers, and players to host and participate in dynamic events and challenges, adding a gamified layer to their favorite experiences while transforming how creators and fans connect, compete, and engage.

"As gaming becomes an increasingly popular channel for brand engagement, adding custom maps aligned with leading brands or campaign themes has become a unique way to enhance player experience," said Vertiqal Studios' Dwyer. "Through our partnership with Ledge, we will develop branded maps that resonate with players, adding an immersive layer to marketing campaigns within competitive gaming environments."

"Ledge is redefining how content owners and their fans connect and compete within their favorite games," said Jake DeZwirek, CEO of Ledge. "By partnering with Vertiqal Studios, we're expanding opportunities for gamers everywhere to engage, connect and compete."

Originally launched in 2019, as Gamelancer Media Corp., the company rebranded to Vertiqal Studios in 2023. Vertiqal leverages TV economics to monetize content on platforms like TikTok and Instagram and revenue-share on platforms such as Snapchat. The company's focus on producing and broadcasting performative organic content, positions Vertiqal Studios as a key player in scalable marketing concepts with brands, agencies, and creators for full production and distribution brand campaigns on major social platforms.

About Vertiqal Studios

Vertiqal Studios, owners of North America's largest gaming and lifestyle network on social media, is a leading digital-channel network and video-production studio. The company specializes in the creation and distribution of viral videos for brands and advertisers to create always-on digital strategies that live authentically in Gen Z and Millennial culture. Vertiqal Studios partners with leading brands to develop strategic solutions, creative ideation, and content production, while also providing distribution and amplification through its Owned & Operated channels - all delivered with boutique, white-glove service. Its expertise lies with managing over 130 channels across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, while producing over 100+ pieces of content a day for a growing audience of 52 million-plus followers. For more information and to join our email subscriber list for direct press releases and newsletters, visit https://vertiqalstudios.com/.

About Ledge

Ledge is an innovative online events platform that integrates competition, monetization, and community engagement into one seamless experience. Ledge empowers creators, developers, and players to host and participate in dynamic events and challenges, adding a gamified layer to their favorite experiences while transforming how creators and fans connect, compete, and engage. www.ledge.io

