Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2025) - Vertiqal Studios Corp. (TSX: VRTS) (OTC Pink: VERTF) (FSE: 9PY0) ("the Company") - Vertiqal Studios, the digital media company behind some of the most engaged Gen Z and Millennial-facing social channels, is officially embracing an AI-enabled operating model-fusing the speed and scalability of AI with the cultural fluency, storytelling expertise, and hands-on execution that define its in-house creative and media approach.

By integrating AI across strategy, production, and operations, Vertiqal can work faster, smarter, and more collaboratively-unlocking new creative potential for both internal teams and brand partners. But this isn't about replacing talent with tech. It's about enhancing it.

"We're not automating ideas-we're accelerating them," said Jon Dwyer, Chairman and CEO at Vertiqal Studios. "We still believe great content needs a human pulse. Our approach just makes it easier to spend more time on what matters-originality, storytelling, and audience connection."

This hybrid model brings together:

AI-accelerated creative workflows that cut down on production time and increase iteration speed

that cut down on production time and increase iteration speed Smarter audience insights that help tailor campaigns in real time

that help tailor campaigns in real time Efficient internal systems that free up more time for bold, creator-led content

This isn't speculative. Vertiqal is already deploying these capabilities in-market in partnership with a stealth-mode Silicon Valley AI startup. The Company uses advanced, AI-enabled production tools that ingest performance data and generate near-limitless content iterations tailored to brand KPIs and platform algorithms. These tools empower Vertiqal's human creative teams, ensuring content resonates with real people while delivering the scale and adaptability required in today's fragmented digital landscape.

Through strategic affiliations like its membership in DAWN, Vertiqal is already leveraging these AI-driven capabilities on behalf of U.S. brand clients-enabling faster turnarounds, sharper insights, and increased performance across its owned-and-operated channels and client campaigns.

This is not a new direction-it's an evolution. Vertiqal's data-first approach was first demonstrated through its multi-year partnership with SaaS analytics platform Revmo, a collaboration announced in October 2023. That initiative cemented Vertiqal's long-term focus on integrating real-time performance insights into creative and distribution decisions, ensuring every piece of content is backed by actionable data.

(Watch Vertiqal CEO Jon Dwyer's full interview on the Revmo partnership here: Proactive Interview)

As the industry reacts to Mark Zuckerberg's recent announcement that Meta plans to build AI capable of fully replacing creative agencies, Vertiqal's stance is clear:

"AI is at the center of what we do," said Jon Dwyer. "But unlike the fully automated vision Zuckerberg describes, we believe creative without a human element is not just uninspired-it's ineffective. We are the answer to both the outdated agency model and the fully synthetic model being proposed."

"What Zuckerberg laid out is a future we're ready for-and a future we're already building toward," they continued. "AI makes us more agile, scalable, and precise. But it's our human creativity, cultural fluency, and community-led storytelling that make content meaningful. That's why this announcement doesn't concern us-it validates us."

Vertiqal's human-led, AI-enabled system is already powering branded content across gaming, lifestyle, beauty, and sports-built for Gen Z attention spans and optimized for social-first formats.

While some tech leaders imagine a future dominated by digital companions and AI-generated feeds, Vertiqal is focused on the real world: creators, culture, and community.

"The future of marketing isn't synthetic," said Dwyer. "It's human stories-made sharper, smarter, and faster with AI."

For brands looking to move at the speed of culture without sacrificing craft, Vertiqal's AI-enabled model delivers the best of both worlds-intelligent systems and authentic storytelling.

About Vertiqal Studios

Vertiqal Studios, owners of North America's largest gaming and lifestyle network on social media, is a leading digital-channel network and video-production studio. The company specializes in the creation and distribution of viral videos for brands and advertisers to create always-on digital strategies that live authentically in Gen Z and Millennial culture. Vertiqal Studios partners with leading brands to develop strategic solutions, creative ideation, and content production, while also providing distribution and amplification through its Owned & Operated channels - all delivered with boutique, white-glove service. Its expertise lies with managing over 130 channels across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, while producing over 100+ pieces of content a day for a growing audience of 52 million-plus followers. For more information and to join our email subscriber list for direct press releases and newsletters, visit https://vertiqalstudios.com/.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

