ACCESSWIRE
12.12.2024 14:50 Uhr
101 Leser
FreeBnk Introduces Crypto Visa Card and Set to Roll Out New Brand Identity in January 2025

Finanznachrichten News

VILNIUS, LT / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / FreeBnk, an innovative neobank bridging the gap between traditional and decentralized finance, has unveiled its new Crypto Visa Card, bringing seamless crypto payments to over 140 countries worldwide. This launch is part of a larger rebranding initiative set to debut in January 2025, aimed at modernizing FreeBnk's identity and enhancing its service offerings.

The Crypto Visa Card is initially available as a virtual option, with a physical card planned for release in the near future. Designed to make cryptocurrencies practical for everyday use, the card enables users to spend digital assets directly, eliminating the need to manually convert tokens to fiat currencies. This feature simplifies transactions and offers unparalleled flexibility, allowing users to swap any token on the spot for payment.

This initiative reflects FreeBnk's broader mission to make cryptocurrency adoption easier and more accessible on a global scale. The Crypto Visa Card empowers users to integrate crypto into their daily lives, whether for groceries, travel, or online purchases. With its ability to serve customers across 140 countries, the card redefines the way digital assets are utilized, offering a bridge between decentralized finance and the traditional payment systems people are accustomed to.

FreeBnk CEO, Yunus Emre Ozkaya, commented:
"The Crypto-Direct Cards, are designed to facilitate everyday transactions directly from users' crypto holdings. With global accessibility and the ability to swap any token anytime, users can make debit payments without converting crypto to fiat first, simplifying the spending process and broadening the utility of digital assets. This innovation underscores our commitment to providing solutions that integrate seamlessly into users' lives."

A Comprehensive Rebranding Initiative

Alongside the Crypto Visa Card launch, FreeBnk is preparing for a comprehensive rebrand, scheduled to roll out in January 2025. This rebranding effort will include a redesigned app, an updated website, and a fresh new logo, symbolizing the company's growth and evolution. These updates aim to modernize the FreeBnk platform, making it more user-friendly while reinforcing its position as a leader in the neobank space.

The rebrand also introduces several new features, such as a cashback program and expanded partnerships. These additions further enhance FreeBnk's ecosystem, providing users with more incentives to adopt crypto as a primary financial tool. This shift reflects the company's dedication to bridging traditional and decentralized finance while fostering innovation in a rapidly changing financial landscape.

Innovating Beyond Payments

Beyond its Crypto Visa Card and rebranding efforts, FreeBnk is pioneering other DeFi services that underscore its commitment to transparency and accessibility. The platform already offers features like decentralized lending and tokenized investments in real-world assets, allowing users to earn passive income while maintaining full control over their funds.

FreeBnk's approach is rooted in the belief that financial independence is achievable when users are provided with secure, flexible, and innovative tools. By combining traditional banking elements with DeFi solutions, FreeBnk is creating a comprehensive ecosystem that simplifies crypto adoption while maintaining robust security protocols.

These advancements align with FreeBnk's overarching goal of making digital assets practical, secure, and user-friendly for professionals and everyday users alike.

About FreeBnk:

FreeBnk is the first crypto bank designed for hardworking professionals who view their money as more than just wealth - it's their key to true independence. With competitive pricing, unparalleled security, 24/7 customer service, and passive income from real-world assets, FreeBnk is leading a financial revolution. Serving 7,000 clients in a world where freedom is everything, our users can manage their finances from anywhere, at any time, in a fast, simple, and secure manner.

Read more about FreeBnk here and on their official X page.

Media Contact

Organization: FreeBnk
Contact Person Name: Yunus Ozkaya
Website: https://www.freebnk.io/
Email: help@freebnk.io
City: Vilnius
Country: Lithuania

SOURCE: FreeBnk



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
