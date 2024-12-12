Nitches, Inc.: Nitches Inc. Updates Shareholders on Amazon Store Launch and Online Sales Growth for InTheZone Labs Products

Nitches Inc. (OTC PINK:NICH) is excited to announce the official placement of its first InTheZone Labs product, InTheZone Focused Extreme, on Amazon. As part of our aggressive online growth strategy, this marks a pivotal moment for the company as we expand our reach into one of the largest e-commerce platforms globally. The Amazon listing is live and available for purchase here: https://a.co/d/ggjrEED

Amazon: A Powerhouse for Nutraceuticals Growth

Amazon has established itself as a dominant sales channel for nutraceuticals and dietary supplements, with the category experiencing record growth in recent years. According to market research, the global nutraceuticals market is projected to reach $620.3 billion by 2030, driven by a surge in consumer demand for health-focused products. Nutraceutical brands on Amazon often generate millions in annual revenue, and some achieve significant success without a dedicated corporate website.

For Nitches Inc., this strategic move into Amazon provides a powerful growth vehicle. Our vision is to capitalize on Amazon's vast customer base, seamless logistics network, and trusted marketplace reputation. This represents a major milestone in our plan to scale InTheZone Labs into a globally recognized brand.

InTheZone Labs Products: Meeting Consumer Demand for Science-Backed Wellness

Our Amazon store launch begins with InTheZone Focused Extreme, the flagship nootropic and nutraceutical supplement designed to boost mental clarity, cognitive support, and sustained energy. This premium formulation includes bioceutical-grade ingredients such as Alpha-GPC, Lion's Mane Mushroom, and Omega-3 DHA, all designed to help users unlock their full potential.

In the coming weeks, we plan to expand the Amazon catalog with two additional products:

1. InTheZone Focused Youth: A cognitive support supplement tailored for younger users seeking sharper focus and mental stamina, enriched with brain-boosting ingredients like Phosphatidylserine and Bacopa Monnieri.

2. InTheZone Passion: A vitality-enhancing supplement for men that supports hormonal balance, libido, and energy levels, featuring clinically backed ingredients such as Tribulus Terrestris and Fenugreek.

Each product is crafted in FDA-compliant, GMP-certified facilities in the United States, reflecting our commitment to quality, safety, and transparency.

Next Steps and Exciting Developments

Our team is actively working with Amazon to enhance product pages, optimize listings, and integrate advanced marketing campaigns. Next week, we plan to announce an exciting development that will further accelerate the growth of InTheZone Labs' online sales and brand visibility.

Why This Matters for Shareholders

Nitches' online rapid growth strategy is showing tangible results. As we expand the InTheZone Labs presence on Amazon, we are tapping into a proven revenue channel. Many nutraceutical brands have built multi-million-dollar businesses solely through Amazon's marketplace, leveraging its vast audience and streamlined logistics to scale rapidly.

The nutraceuticals and nootropics categories are experiencing unprecedented demand as consumers increasingly prioritize health, wellness, and cognitive enhancement. InTheZone Labs is well-positioned to capture market share with its science-backed, American-made products. Our commitment to constant updates, high-quality formulations, and strategic partnerships underscores our long-term vision of growth and profitability.

FDA Disclaimer:

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult with your healthcare provider before starting any new dietary supplement, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition.

For additional updates, shareholders are encouraged to follow our progress at www.inthezonelabs.com

Nitches Inc. remains committed to driving shareholder value through strategic innovation, expanding our market footprint, and building brands that make an impact.

