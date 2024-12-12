Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) -Elixxer Ltd. (TSXV: ELXR) ("Elixxer" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ms. Fiona Fitzmaurice has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company on December 1, 2024.

Ms. Fitzmaurice is an ACCA chartered certified accountant with over 15 years of experience in accounting and financial control for both private and publicly listed companies including companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Based in Toronto, Ontario, Fiona has significant experience as CFO of a number of exploration and cannabis companies and has been involved in numerous private placements, prospectus filings, flow-through financings and corporate audits. Ms. Fitzmaurice holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from Athlone Institute of Technology, Ireland.

About Elixxer Ltd.

Elixxer is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ELXR) and the US OTC-Pink exchange (OTC Pink: ELIXF). Elixxer is an investment company with investments in Canada and other countries and is currently looking for new high growth opportunities to invest in.

For further information please contact:

Karim Mecklai, Chief Executive Officer, 416-877-3153

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233339

SOURCE: Elixxer Ltd.