BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Postcard Cabins, formerly Getaway, a nature destinations company, Thursday said it has been acquired by Marriott International, Inc. (MAR).Financial terms of the deal are not known.The Postcard Cabins portfolio is expected to be integrated into Marriott's system and platforms, including Marriott.com and the Marriott Bonvoy mobile app, in 2025.'In joining Marriott's portfolio, Postcard Cabins will introduce its unique offering to a global audience, leveraging Marriott's resources and its award-winning Marriott Bonvoy travel platform, which counts over 219 million members worldwide,' the company said in a statement.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX