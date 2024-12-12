Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Tradegate
12.12.24
12:17 Uhr
17,260 Euro
-0,196
-1,12 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KEYCORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEYCORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,19417,37417:06
17,19617,37617:06
ACCESSWIRE
12.12.2024 15:38 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KeyBank Awards 16 Western Pennsylvania Organizations through EITC Program Totaling More than $525,000

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / KeyBank
The Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program (EITC) awards tax credits to eligible businesses contributing to qualified organizations.

Today KeyBank announced it has awarded 16 Western Pennsylvania organizations with funding through Pennsylvania's Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program totaling more than $525,000.

Under the program, Pennsylvania allows individuals and businesses to obtain a state tax credit equal to 90% of their Pennsylvania state tax liability for eligible contributions. These contributions must be made either to schools that provide tuition assistance to students from low-income households or to approved Educational Improvement Organizations.

"At KeyBank, we are dedicated to fostering the success of students by supporting a variety of organizations and programs that provide essential educational resources. Our mission is to empower students not only to excel in their studies but also to graduate successfully, thereby gaining access to valuable college and career-building opportunities," said Vic Laurenza, KeyBank's Western Pennsylvania Market President. "We recognize the significant impact of the EITC program and the vital role it plays in enabling us to contribute meaningfully to those organizations that are shaping and educating the leaders of tomorrow. By investing in education, we are investing in a brighter future for our communities."

The funding from Key ranges from $25,000 to $50,000 and have been made to the following community organizations based in greater Pittsburgh and Erie:

  • Angel's Place Inc.

  • Boys Hope Girls Hope of Pittsburgh

  • Crossroads Foundation

  • Dr. Gertrude A. Barber National Institute

  • Erie Day School

  • Extra Mile Education Foundation

  • Imani Christian Academy

  • Lifesteps, Inc.

  • The Neighborhood Academy

  • Mercyhurst Preparatory School

  • Pittsburgh Jewish Educational Improvement Foundation

  • POISE Foundation

  • Scholastic Opportunity Scholarship Fund - Butler Catholic School

  • Sewickley Academy

  • Villa Maria Cathedral Preparatory Catholic School System

  • Washington County Community Foundation

ABOUT KEYCORP

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at September 30, 2023.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.