

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS, BNS.TO), a Canadian financial services provider, said on Wednesday that it expects a net profit contribution of around C$61 million for the third quarter from its ownership interest in KeyCorp (KEY).



Adjusting for the amortization of acquired intangible assets of around C$7 million, the lender anticipates to receive an adjusted income contribution of around C$68 million from KeyCorp for the same quarter.



Scotiabank will release its third-quarter earnings report on August 26.



