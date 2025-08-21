KeyBank Awards 6 Pittsburgh-Area Organizations Through OSTC Program Totaling More Than $400,000

The Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit Program (OSTC) awards tax credits to eligible businesses contributing to qualified organizations.

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Today KeyBank announced it has awarded six Pittsburgh-area organizations with funding through Pennsylvania's Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit Program (OSTC) totaling more than $400,000.

Under the program, tax credits are provided to eligible businesses contributing to an Opportunity Scholarship Organization. Business contributions are then used by the qualified organizations to provide tuition assistance in the form of scholarships to eligible students.

"KeyBank is proud to continue our support of Pennsylvania's Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit Program, which plays a vital role in expanding educational access for students in underserved communities," said Vic Laurenza, KeyBank Western Pennsylvania Market President. "By partnering with these outstanding organizations, we're helping ensure that more students have the opportunity to thrive in learning environments that best meet their needs and aspirations."

The funding from Key ranges from $50,000 to $116,000 and have been made to the following community organizations:

Advancing Youth Initiative

Fund for Advancement of Minorities Through Education (FAME)

Blessed Trinity Academy Glenshaw

Nazareth Prep

Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania

North Catholic High School

