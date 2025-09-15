KeyBank Foundation Invests $750,000 to Help Launch Green Jobs Initiative in Indianapolis

Grant funds will be used to prepare residents for in-demand jobs in the green economy

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Today, the KeyBank Foundation announced an investment of $750,000 in the IndyEast Economic Mobility District to support the launch of the Green Jobs Workforce Initiative. The initiative will prepare residents of the IEMD which spans Indianapolis' near eastside, southeast and Martindale-Brightwood neighborhoods for high-demand, living-wage careers in the green economy.

Participants enrolled in the program will receive industry-recognized training, certifications and career placement support. The program is being delivered via a partnership with three community-based organizations: John Boner Neighborhood Centers (JBNC), Edna Martin Christian Center (EMCC) and Southeast Community Services (SECS). SECS will be the coordinator of the training programs across all three neighborhoods, while all three community organizations will provide wraparound services including career coaching, financial coaching and income supports through the Centers for Working Families (CWF) model.

Over the next three years, 100 residents facing barriers to employment, including those who are underemployed, formerly justice-involved or without formal postsecondary education, will enroll in the full training and certification program. Participants will receive training in areas such as energy auditing, asbestos and lead abatement, solar installation, and environmental remediation - all of which are rapidly growing fields in Indiana.

"KeyBank's investment in the IndyEast Economic Mobility District is a game-changer for our neighborhoods, connecting residents to sustainable, in-demand careers and strengthening our local economy," said James Taylor, CEO of the John Boner Neighborhood Centers. "Together with Southeast Community Services and Edna Martin Christian Center, we are creating pathways to prosperity through the Green Jobs Workforce Initiative. This effort is about more than training - it's about opportunity and long-term stability for families. By preparing residents for success in the green economy, we are opening doors for individuals who have historically faced barriers to employment, while building a more sustainable future for the neighborhoods we call home."

"At KeyBank, we believe economic mobility and environmental sustainability go hand in hand. Our support of the Green Jobs Workforce Initiative reflects our commitment to investing in the communities we serve by helping to create pathways to living-wage careers," said Yvonne Harrington, Corporate Responsibility Officer. "This program will equip individuals with the essential skills needed for the green economy, strengthen families and help revitalize neighborhoods. We're proud to partner with JBNC, EMCC and SECS to advance opportunity and climate progress."

Measurements of success for the program include participation rates, program satisfaction, and a long-term positive impact on participants. These outcomes will be measured by data tracking. The program's goal is for at least 85% of enrolled participants to complete the full program, with at least 80% receiving at least one industry-recognized certification, such as the OSHA 30-hour certificate or the AEE's Energy Auditor Certificate.

The organizations also plan to engage an independent third-party evaluator to ensure a robust evaluation process of the Green Jobs Workforce Program.

ABOUT KEYCORP

In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $185 billion at June 30, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC

ABOUT INDYEAST ECONOMIC MOBILITY DISTRICT

The IndyEast Economic Mobility District is a transformative initiative led by the John Boner Neighborhood Centers in partnership with Edna Martin Christian Center and Southeast Community Services. Together these anchor institutions collaborate with cross-sector partners to strengthen economic opportunity and build wealth for residents across the Martindale-Brightwood, Near Eastside, and Southeast neighborhoods of Indianapolis.

Rooted in community voice and guided by evidence-based strategies, the IEMD advances initiatives in asset building, entrepreneurship, workforce development, social enterprise, housing innovations, and resident leadership. From supporting small business growth and workforce certifications to expanding affordable homeownership and pioneering medical debt relief, the IEMD is committed to removing systemic barriers and creating pathways to stability and mobility.

Through this partnership, the IEMD is working to ensure that every family has the tools and resources to achieve economic security and build intergenerational wealth.

