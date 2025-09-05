Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Tradegate
05.09.25 | 16:21
16,282 Euro
-1,18 % -0,194
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KEYCORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEYCORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,99416,16217:47
15,98616,15417:47
ACCESS Newswire
05.09.2025 17:14 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KeyBank and Cleveland Cavaliers Continue Commitment to Community Through Annual Food Distribution Event

More than 200 individuals were served during the event at the Salvation Army in West Park.

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / On Friday, August 15, 2025, the Cleveland Cavaliers and KeyBank partnered to host the annual Cavaliers Community Market at The Salvation Army in West Park Corps, continuing their joint effort to tackle food insecurity in Northeast Ohio. Now in its fourth consecutive year, this year's collaboration featured five summer community markets throughout the region - each providing essential support to local families. Through these ongoing initiatives, the Cavaliers and KeyBank are making a tangible, positive impact on the lives of Northeast Ohio residents.

Watch the video above to see KeyBank and Cavs volunteers in action.

Volunteers from both organizations, including leadership from the Cavaliers, KeyBank and The Salvation Army, joined forces to pack and distribute fresh produce and pantry staples provided by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. The event served 226 individuals, offering not just food - but hope and support to local families in need.

"It's not just about writing a check. It's about lending a hand and building relationships," said Kelly Lamirand, Cleveland KeyBank Market President and Regional Commercial Leader. "We're looking to set an example and pay it forward."

The Community Markets are more than a one-day event; they are a reflection of long-term commitment. By aligning with their mission to remove barriers to opportunity, KeyBank and the Cavaliers are helping to create a stronger, healthier Northeast Ohio.

"We're truly grateful to have wonderful partners like KeyBank and the Cleveland Cavaliers supporting our monthly produce distributions. These efforts make a meaningful difference, reaching hundreds of families and individuals and providing them with over a week's worth of fresh, healthy produce every month," Major Juanita Stanford, Commanding Corps Officer of The Salvation Army in Cleveland West Park Corps.

"Bringing both of our community teams together for such a meaningful initiative truly reflects the heart of who we are - at KeyBank and at the Cavaliers. It's a powerful demonstration of our shared commitment to making a real impact," said Kevin Clayton, Cleveland Cavaliers and Rock Entertainment Group Executive Vice President and Chief Impact & Equity Officer.

The Cavaliers Community Market is just one of many impactful ways KeyBank and the Cavaliers partner to give back to the Northeast Ohio community - and the support doesn't stop there. Both organizations have additional initiatives on the horizon.


Photo credit: Cleveland Cavaliers

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-and-cleveland-cavaliers-continue-commitment-to-community-thr-1069319

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.