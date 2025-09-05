KeyBank and Cleveland Cavaliers Continue Commitment to Community Through Annual Food Distribution Event

More than 200 individuals were served during the event at the Salvation Army in West Park.

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / On Friday, August 15, 2025, the Cleveland Cavaliers and KeyBank partnered to host the annual Cavaliers Community Market at The Salvation Army in West Park Corps, continuing their joint effort to tackle food insecurity in Northeast Ohio. Now in its fourth consecutive year, this year's collaboration featured five summer community markets throughout the region - each providing essential support to local families. Through these ongoing initiatives, the Cavaliers and KeyBank are making a tangible, positive impact on the lives of Northeast Ohio residents.

Volunteers from both organizations, including leadership from the Cavaliers, KeyBank and The Salvation Army, joined forces to pack and distribute fresh produce and pantry staples provided by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. The event served 226 individuals, offering not just food - but hope and support to local families in need.

"It's not just about writing a check. It's about lending a hand and building relationships," said Kelly Lamirand, Cleveland KeyBank Market President and Regional Commercial Leader. "We're looking to set an example and pay it forward."

The Community Markets are more than a one-day event; they are a reflection of long-term commitment. By aligning with their mission to remove barriers to opportunity, KeyBank and the Cavaliers are helping to create a stronger, healthier Northeast Ohio.

"We're truly grateful to have wonderful partners like KeyBank and the Cleveland Cavaliers supporting our monthly produce distributions. These efforts make a meaningful difference, reaching hundreds of families and individuals and providing them with over a week's worth of fresh, healthy produce every month," Major Juanita Stanford, Commanding Corps Officer of The Salvation Army in Cleveland West Park Corps.

"Bringing both of our community teams together for such a meaningful initiative truly reflects the heart of who we are - at KeyBank and at the Cavaliers. It's a powerful demonstration of our shared commitment to making a real impact," said Kevin Clayton, Cleveland Cavaliers and Rock Entertainment Group Executive Vice President and Chief Impact & Equity Officer.

The Cavaliers Community Market is just one of many impactful ways KeyBank and the Cavaliers partner to give back to the Northeast Ohio community - and the support doesn't stop there. Both organizations have additional initiatives on the horizon.



