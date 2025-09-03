KeyBank's EasyUp Turns Everyday Spending into Meaningful Savings

The financial empowerment tool continues to help clients meet their financial goals.

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / KeyBank (NYSE:KEY) is helping clients take control of their financial futures with EasyUp® , a tool that transforms everyday spending into meaningful savings. With every debit card purchase, EasyUp can be set up to automatically transfer a user-selected amount - up to $5 - into a linked KeyBank savings account, helping clients build savings and work toward a financial goal one transaction at a time. The tool reflects KeyBank's ongoing commitment to delivering simple, effective solutions that help clients take control of their financial journeys. Since its launch in August 2019, EasyUp® has helped KeyBank clients collectively save more than $182 million (as of July 31, 2025), with the average user saving $490 per year.

"EasyUp demonstrates that small, consistent actions can lead to meaningful financial progress over time. Available through KeyBank's online and mobile banking platforms, EasyUp eliminates the need for manual transfers and helps clients stay on track without requiring major changes to their spending behavior," said Jeannie Fanning, Director of Consumer Bank Relationship Growth at KeyBank.

The newly refreshed website highlights how easy EasyUp is for clients to use:

Enrolling seamlessly. Clients can simply sign on to online banking or the KeyBank mobile app and select EasyUpin online banking under Tools or in the mobile app under More, then Tools. Next, they simply follow the prompts to add the designated checking and savings accounts and set the transfer amount.

Saving while spending. With EasyUp, every time clients make a purchase with their KeyBank debit card, a pre-set amount of their money automatically moves from their KeyBank checking account to their KeyBank savings account. Clients set and manage the transfer amount - from 10¢ to $5.

Reaching financial goals. Through EasyUp, clients can build their savings for an emergency fund, vacation, investing, or other goals. Another option clients have is to pay down their debt sooner by having their EasyUp money automatically sent as an extra monthly payment to a creditor.

Taking control. Pausing, resuming and changing selections in EasyUp is simple. EasyUp allows clients to make changes in seconds - at any time - from adjusting the amount of the automatic transfer to changing account selections, and more.

Debit Card Purchases Unlock Relationship Benefits and Build Client Savings with EasyUp:

At KeyBank, clients can take advantage of relationship benefits with one simple requirement, using their eligible KeyBank checking account on five or more qualifying transactions a month. Debit card purchases count as qualifying monthly transactions under Key's relationship benefits program. Therefore, if a client is enrolled in EasyUp, each debit card purchase not only automatically builds savings, but also counts toward the five monthly transactions needed to qualify for Key's relationship benefits.

"To KeyBank, EasyUp is more than just a savings tool - it's another way to help our clients wherever they are on their financial journeys. We keep our clients at the center of all that we do and seek to build enduring relationships. We're committed to delivering practical solutions that address everyday financial challenges, empowering clients to achieve their financial goals and providing the advice clients need to take the next best financial step for their futures," said Fanning.

To learn more about KeyBank's products and services and move forward on your financial journey, visit key.com/easyup, key.com/relationship or find the nearest KeyBank branch.

