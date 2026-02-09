KeyBank and Mile High United Way To Host Free Tax Prep Event in Aurora on Feb. 21

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / Mile High United Way and KeyBank are teaming up once again to help Coloradans file their taxes at no cost during the annual Super Refund Saturday event, scheduled for February 21 at the Tigria Community Center in Aurora, Colorado.

The event, running from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., brings together KeyBank employees and volunteers from Mile High United Way's Tax Help Colorado program to assist low- to moderate-income individuals and families. The goal is to ensure eligible taxpayers claim the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), a federal benefit that can significantly boost refunds for qualifying workers.

Appointments for the free tax-preparation services can be booked through Tax Help Colorado's website. Participants do not need to be KeyBank customers to receive assistance.

Mile High United Way President and CEO Christine Benero said the partnership continues to play a critical role for families who rely on their tax refund as a major source of annual income. "For many of these families, their refund check is the biggest check they receive all year," Benero said. She emphasized that the collaboration helps ensure residents get the refunds they are owed.

KeyBank Colorado Market President Chris Picardi called Super Refund Saturday a cornerstone of the bank's community commitment. "We are once again excited to work with Mile High United Way to support our neighbors with free tax preparation services," he said.

The EITC provides financial relief to working individuals and families meeting certain income and filing requirements. To receive the credit, eligible taxpayers must file a return-even if they are not required to do so otherwise. Income thresholds vary depending on filing status and number of children.

Organizers encourage attendees to bring required documents, including a state-issued photo ID, Social Security cards or ITIN letters, W-2 and 1099 forms, unemployment statements if applicable, childcare payment documentation, and bank account information for direct deposit. Those filing jointly should bring documentation for both spouses.

Super Refund Saturday aims to make the tax-filing process accessible and less confusing while helping Coloradans retain refunds that often make a substantial difference in their household budgets.

