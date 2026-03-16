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WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
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11.03.26 | 20:38
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16,68616,72014:50
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ACCESS Newswire
16.03.2026 14:38 Uhr
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KeyBank Foundation Invests $240,000 in YWCA North Central Indiana to Support Women's Education and Economic Advancement

Grant funds will be used to support YWCA's Strengthening Communities Initiative

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / The KeyBank Foundation announced an investment of $240,000 in YWCA North Central Indiana's Strengthening Communities Initiative, a comprehensive program designed to enhance the social and economic well-being of survivors of abuse and other economically disenfranchised community members - both those residing in YWCA emergency shelters and individuals served throughout the broader community.

The initiative provides education, workforce training, individualized support, and advocacy that help build resources, strengthen confidence, and assist individuals in transitioning from crisis to long-term self-sufficiency.

The program will evaluate participant progress through clearly defined short-term, intermediate, and long-term outcomes across four core areas: financial literacy, empowerment coaching, securing and keeping a job, and the "Bridges Out of Poverty" framework. Outcomes are evaluated using both participant self-reporting and objective data, including budget completion rates, verified credit reports, and employment documentation.

Across all measures, the program's impact has been significant: 86% of clients report steady progress toward personal goals and the development of stronger, more reliable support networks. These results are reflected not only in data but in the lived experiences of participants - clients who have secured safe, stable housing; transitioned into full-time employment; reduced debt; and even begun saving toward homeownership. These personal stories demonstrate how the Strengthening Communities Initiative fosters lasting financial independence, increased stability, and long-term personal growth for individuals and families across the region.

"Survivors of domestic violence often face overwhelming economic barriers," said Amy Hill, YWCA North Central Indiana CEO. "Disrupted employment, damaged credit, limited access to childcare, and financial dependence trap them in abusive relationships. We are so grateful for KeyBank Foundation's generous investment, which gives survivors hope and support, helping them regain independence, rebuild their lives, and create lasting stability for themselves and their families."

"The YWCA's Strengthening Communities Initiative delivers the type of transformational support that creates lasting pathways to stability and economic mobility," said Yvonne Harrington, KeyBank Corporate Responsibility Officer. "At KeyBank, we're committed to investing in programs that aim to remove barriers, expand opportunity, and empower individuals to build brighter financial futures for themselves and their families. We are so proud to partner with the YWCA to help more individuals across Northern Indiana thrive."

News Coverage:

KeyBank grants $240K to YWCA of North Central Indiana for women's financial literacy program | WNDU-TV

KeyBank Foundation invests in YWCA of North Central Indiana | WSBT-TV

YWCA receives donation to support women's economic advancement | ABC57

ABOUT KEYCORP
KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $184 billion at December 31, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

ABOUT KEYBANK FOUNDATION
KeyBank Foundation is a nonprofit charitable foundation that supports organizations and initiatives aimed at improving financial wellness, education, and community development. Through strategic philanthropy, KeyBank Foundation works to create thriving communities and drive meaningful, lasting change.

ABOUT YWCA NORTH CENTRAL INDIANA
YWCA North Central Indiana (YWCANCIN), a long-standing nonprofit based in South Bend, Indiana, is dedicated to empowering women, promoting justice and dignity, and strengthening families and communities. It is part of the historic YWCA movement, the oldest and largest women's movement in the U.S., and has been serving the local region since 1903. YWCANCIN operates two domestic abuse emergency shelters and provides a comprehensive continuum of support for adults and children affected by violence, poverty, and crisis. For more information, visit www.ywcancin.org

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-foundation-invests-240-000-in-ywca-north-central-indiana-to-1148004

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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