CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / KeyBank's cherished partnership with the Cleveland Guardians was on full display on Friday, April 3, as more than 200 KeyBank teammates stepped onto the field ahead of the team's home opener, helping to hold the American flag during the pregame ceremony.

As a proud sponsor of the Guardians, KeyBank was honored to be part of this meaningful moment that brought together teammates, fans and the Greater Cleveland community to celebrate the start of another exciting baseball season. The opportunity reflected KeyBank's deep roots in Northeast Ohio and its ongoing commitment to standing alongside the communities it serves.

Among the KeyBank teammates on the field was KeyBank Chairman and CEO Chris Gorman, who joined colleagues from across the organization to participate in the on-field tribute. Together, teammates proudly represented KeyBank while sharing in the excitement and anticipation that marks Opening Day in Cleveland.

"At KeyBank, partnerships like this go beyond sponsorships," said Grace Sullivan, KeyBank Sponsorship Marketing Consultant. "They're about showing up for our community, celebrating local tradition and creating shared moments that bring people together."

KeyBank proudly supports the Cleveland Guardians, reinforcing the bank's belief in teamwork, resilience and community connection. Whether through sports partnerships, neighborhood initiatives, or volunteerism, KeyBank remains focused on helping its clients and communities thrive.

Learn more about KeyBank's commitment to helping clients and communities thrive

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-teammates-take-the-field-for-cleveland-guardians-home-opener-1155908