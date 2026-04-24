Suazo Business Center Receives $600,000 Grant From the KeyBank Foundation

Funds will expand entrepreneurship program

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / Suazo Business Center, a Utah-based nonprofit focused on economic empowerment through entrepreneurship, has been awarded a $600,000 grant from the KeyBank Foundation to support the expansion of its entrepreneurship programming.

The grant will fund the development of a hybrid entrepreneurship program that combines self-paced online learning with live instruction. The approach is designed to reduce barriers faced by economically disadvantaged entrepreneurs, including challenges related to language access, scheduling, transportation, and geography.

Suazo Business Center has served Utah entrepreneurs for nearly 25 years, providing access to business training, capital, and financial education. Leaders say the expanded program will allow the organization to reach more aspiring and existing small-business owners across the state and better support long-term business sustainability.

KeyBank officials said the grant, the largest grant awarded by the KeyBank Foundation in Utah, aligns with the bank's broader community-focused priorities, including education, workforce development, and job creation in local markets. Supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs plays a critical role in strengthening local economies.

The funding will help Suazo modernize and scale its programming model, offering greater flexibility for participants while maintaining the organization's emphasis on culturally responsive instruction and hands-on support.

Since its founding in 2002, Suazo Business Center has assisted more than 11,000 clients and small businesses. The organization has helped launch more than 7,000 new businesses, generating billions of dollars in economic activity for Utah's local economies. Suazo is also one of a limited number of Community Development Financial Institutions operating in the state.

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SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/suazo-business-center-receives-600-000-grant-from-the-keybank-founda-1160951