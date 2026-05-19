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WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
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15.05.26 | 19:52
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17,98018,16516:30
17,96518,15016:20
ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2026 15:38 Uhr
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KeyBank Announces New, Full-Service, State-of-the-Art Branch in Vestal

New branch opens to customers starting June 15, with ribbon cutting and grand opening events on June 18 and 20.

VESTAL, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / KeyBank is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch facility on the Vestal Parkway, expanding its presence in the Southern Tier. Bank leaders and employees will hold grand opening celebrations on June 18 and 20.

This new, full-service branch is located at 2531 Vestal Parkway East in Vestal. Construction will be completed in late May and doors will open to the public on June 15. Grand opening festivities are as follows:

  • Thursday, June 18, 8:30 a.m.- 10:00 a.m. Ribbon cutting ceremony. Local business owners and community members are welcome to stop by and meet the KeyBank team.

  • Saturday, June 20, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Client appreciation event with family-friendly activities, giveaways, prizes and much more.

The branch will be closed on Friday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth.

To commemorate the new branch opening, KeyBank will invest $10,000 in local nonprofit, Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network, along with an additional $5,000 investment for A Room to Heal in support of their community efforts.

"KeyBank is excited at the opportunity this new branch provides for us to become an even bigger part of the Vestal community," said Stephen Fournier, KeyBank's Central New York market president and regional retail leader. "This new location highlights KeyBank's continued investment in Central New York and the Southern Tier. We are looking forward to strengthening our relationships with our neighbors, clients and community partners."

In addition to high-touch banking services, the new branch will feature digital video screens and a client hospitality area that can double as an area for financial seminars and group presentations with clients and the public, as well as an after-hours depository, a drive-up teller line, ATM and free parking.

"The Vestal branch is designed to deliver a more tailored experience while giving clients expanded access to our full range of financial products and services," said Spencer Nicoson, Area Retail Leader for KeyBank. "We're excited to bring a more consultative approach to the community and partner with our clients every step of the way."

  • Learn more about how KeyBank helps clients, teammates, and communities thrive by making meaningful investments in the places it's proud to call home.

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-announces-new-full-service-state-of-the-art-branch-in-vestal-1168219

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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