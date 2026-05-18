CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / At KeyBank, being a hometown bank means investing in the people and neighborhoods we serve. Our partnership with The MetroHealth Foundation brings that commitment to life across Cuyahoga County.

In April, the KeyBank Foundation announced a $1.5 million investment to support MetroHealth's Opportunity Centers in the Buckeye and Clark-Fulton neighborhoods, bringing our total support to $3.4 million over more than two decades.

Through MetroHealth's Institute for H.O.P.E., these centers connect individuals and families to financial coaching, workforce training, health navigation, and community resources - helping expand opportunity and strengthen neighborhoods.

This investment will grow services, deepen community partnerships, and support more residents on their path to financial stability and well-being.

See the Impact in Action

Watch how this partnership is helping build stronger communities across Cleveland.

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/expanding-opportunity-in-cleveland-keybank-and-metrohealth-in-action-1167747