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WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Tradegate
15.05.26 | 19:52
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18,09018,17018:33
18,03518,22018:33
ACCESS Newswire
18.05.2026 17:14 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Expanding Opportunity in Cleveland: KeyBank and MetroHealth in Action

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / At KeyBank, being a hometown bank means investing in the people and neighborhoods we serve. Our partnership with The MetroHealth Foundation brings that commitment to life across Cuyahoga County.

In April, the KeyBank Foundation announced a $1.5 million investment to support MetroHealth's Opportunity Centers in the Buckeye and Clark-Fulton neighborhoods, bringing our total support to $3.4 million over more than two decades.

Through MetroHealth's Institute for H.O.P.E., these centers connect individuals and families to financial coaching, workforce training, health navigation, and community resources - helping expand opportunity and strengthen neighborhoods.

This investment will grow services, deepen community partnerships, and support more residents on their path to financial stability and well-being.

See the Impact in Action

Watch how this partnership is helping build stronger communities across Cleveland.

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/expanding-opportunity-in-cleveland-keybank-and-metrohealth-in-action-1167747

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.