KeyBank: Buying a New Home: A Confident, Informed Path to Homeownership

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Buying a home is a major milestone and with the right preparation it can be a confident and accessible experience. A thoughtful, well-informed approach can help buyers navigate today's housing market while staying focused on long-term financial wellness.

These tips can help you find the perfect house without succumbing to common home-buying pitfalls:

Start with a Financial Check-In

Before you dive into listings, it helps to pause and take a clear look at your finances. Reviewing your credit, paying down balances where you can and holding off on new debt can make a real difference when it's time to apply for a mortgage. Just as important, understanding what fits comfortably in your budget allows you to shop with confidence.

Talk with a mortgage loan officer (MLO) to understand your mortgage options and get all your questions answered.

Know Where You Stand Before You Shop

Understanding the difference between mortgage pre-qualification and pre-approval can streamline your home-buying journey. Generally, pre-qualification provides an early estimate of your borrowing potential, while pre-approval is based on verified financial information and can signal readiness when making an offer. Both steps can help buyers make more informed, confident decisions.

Even if you are pre-approved for a certain home purchase price, the monthly payments might not be ideal for your budget. Use this calculator to figure out a comfortable loan and payment amount.

Look Beyond the Listing

A home may look perfect at first glance, but inspections and property surveys can help uncover the details that matter long-term. From understanding property lines to identifying potential repairs, these steps help ensure there are fewer surprises after closing and more confidence in the decision you're making.

Guidance and Access Make a Difference

No two home-buying journeys look the same, and access to clear information and trusted guidance can make all the difference. During Fair Housing Month, it's a reminder that everyone deserves a fair opportunity to explore homeownership with transparency, respect, and support.

Banks, housing counselors and community partners offer a range of tools that can help reduce barriers, including:

Down payment assistance programs

Low down-payment mortgage options

First-time homebuyer education

One-on-one financial guidance

Keep Perspective Throughout the Process

It's easy to let emotions take the lead when you find a house you love. Taking a step-by-step approach, asking questions and leaning on knowledgeable professionals can help you stay focused on what truly works for your life and your long-term goals.

The Takeaway

Homeownership isn't just about finding the right house: it's about having the knowledge, resources and confidence to make informed choices. With preparation and the right support, more buyers can take meaningful steps toward owning a home that fits their lives and financial goals.

Content provided for informational and educational purposes only and is in no way to be construed as financial, investment, or legal advice. We cannot and do not guarantee their applicability or accuracy in regards to your individual circumstances. All examples are hypothetical and are for illustrative purposes. We encourage you to seek personalized advice from qualified professionals regarding all personal financial issues.

NOTICE: This is not a commitment to lend or extend credit. Conditions and restrictions may apply. Information and offers are subject to change without notice. All loans are subject to credit and collateral approval. Not all loans or products are available in all states.

NMLS #399797. Equal Housing Lender.

CFMA#260424-4385678

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SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/buying-a-new-home-a-confident-informed-path-to-homeownership-1162354