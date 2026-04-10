KeyBank Foundation Invests $225,000 To Preserve Affordable Housing in Toledo's Old South End

Grant funds will be used to support Historic South Initiative's Exterior Home Repair and Roofing Program

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2026 / The KeyBank Foundation announced on Thursday, April 9 an investment of $225,000 in Historic South Initiative's (HSI) Exterior Home Repair and Roofing program, a key component in preserving safe, stable and affordable housing in Toledo's Old South End.

The program assists homeowners with support for essential exterior and structural repairs that help extend the life of existing homes, improve neighborhood appearance and enhance overall community pride and stability. The goal is to preserve existing housing stock, prevent displacement and improve neighborhood appearance and safety.

The Exterior Home Repair and Roofing Program provides financial assistance and project management support to complete critical exterior repairs for eligible homeowners. Typical projects include roof replacement, siding and window repair, gutters, porches, and painting-all of which address health, safety, and weatherization concerns. Priority is given to low- and moderate-income households, seniors, and long-term residents committed to maintaining their homes.

"Safe, quality homes are the foundation of a stable neighborhood," said Carl Wagner, Board Chair of Historic South Initiative. "This investment from the KeyBank Foundation allows us to help more longtime residents protect the homes they have worked hard to maintain while preserving the affordability and character of Toledo's Old South End."

To date, the Exterior Home Repair Program has helped more than 400 homeowners' complete critical repairs, contributing to safer housing conditions and stronger neighborhood pride throughout the Old South End.

"At KeyBank, we believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to thrive in a community that supports their aspirations," said Carla Frost, KeyBank Corporate Responsibility Officer. "Our investment in Historic South Initiative and its programs underscores our commitment to affordable housing solutions that effect meaningful change in the lives of Northwest Ohio residents."

ABOUT KEYCORP

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $184 billion at December 31, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

ABOUT KEYBANK FOUNDATION

KeyBank Foundation is a nonprofit charitable foundation that supports organizations and initiatives aimed at improving financial wellness, education, and community development. Through strategic philanthropy, KeyBank Foundation works to create thriving communities and drive meaningful, lasting change.

ABOUT HISTORIC SOUTH INITIATIVE

The Historic South Initiative (HSI) is a nonprofit organization working to strengthen the Old South End neighborhood of Toledo through housing stabilization, neighborhood improvement, and strategic partnerships. HSI's Exterior Home Repair Program has helped repair more than 400 homes, preserving historic housing, improving safety and appearance, and supporting long-term residents. HSI collaborates with residents, community organizations, and public and private partners to ensure the Old South End remains a safe, stable, and affordable place to live.

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SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-foundation-invests-225-000-to-preserve-affordable-housing-in-1156625