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WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 21:13
18,770 Euro
-0,40 % -0,075
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
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S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KEYCORP Chart 1 Jahr
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18,79518,90530.04.
18,70018,99030.04.
ACCESS Newswire
01.05.2026 15:38 Uhr
246 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

KeyBank Launches Key4Entrepreneurs(SM) To Empower Small Business Owners With Education, Expertise and Connections

New complimentary program connects local entrepreneurs to trusted advisors and growth opportunities

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / Today, KeyBank announced the launch of Key4Entrepreneurs, a new complimentary program designed to support entrepreneurs and small business owners at every stage of growth. The program provides access to financial education, expert guidance and meaningful business connections, with a focus on supporting local entrepreneurs and strengthening the communities they serve.

Key4Entrepreneurs brings together certified advisors and unique national and local programming to deliver practical resources tailored to real-world business challenges. Whether business owners are just getting started or preparing to scale, the program is designed to meet entrepreneurs where they are and help them move forward with confidence.

A Mission Built to Engage, Educate, and Empower Entrepreneurs

Key4Entrepreneurs was created to support the small businesses that form the backbone of local economies. The mission is rooted in three core pillars:

  • Engage business owners through curated networking opportunities that foster collaboration and community.

  • Educate entrepreneurs with expert-led programming that builds financial knowledge, leadership capability, and operational efficiency.

  • Empower small businesses with practical tools and personalized guidance to help them grow and thrive.

By bringing together expert guidance and hands-on programming, Key4Entrepreneurs helps business owners navigate day-to-day challenges while building the skills and confidence needed for long-term success.

How Business Owners Benefit from Key4Entrepreneurs

Business owners who join Key4Entrepreneurs gain access to a complimentary support network designed around the realities of running a small business. Members can receive direct guidance from certified advisors and relationship managers who provide personalized financial wellness guidance and cash flow conversations aimed at improving efficiency and decision-making. Additionally, the program offers exclusive access to workshops, expert-led discussions and interactive networking opportunities.

These experiences are intentionally designed to help entrepreneurs sharpen critical skills, expand professional networks and accelerate sustainable growth. By combining education, expert insight and community connection, Key4Entrepreneurs equips business owners with the confidence and clarity needed to move their businesses forward.

Upcoming Virtual Event

As part of the program launch, Key4Entrepreneurs will host a live virtual event designed to help entrepreneurs sharpen one of their most critical skills: storytelling.

Event Details:

  • Title: Small Business Excellence: The Science of Storytelling

  • Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

  • Time: 12:00-1:30 PM ET

  • Format: 90-minute interactive virtual workshop

  • Registration Deadline: May 6, 2026

The session will be led by Nico Aguilar, CEO and Co-Founder of Speeko, and Jen Litwin, Managing Director of Speeko. Together, they will guide participants through a dynamic, hands-on experience that combines narrative frameworks, real-life examples, and live practice. Participants will leave with practical insights for communicating a powerful business value proposition.

Entrepreneurs interested in joining the program or attending upcoming events can learn more and enroll by visiting key.com/k4e. Questions and inquiries may be directed to k4e@keybank.com.

The content provided is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. We make no guarantees regarding its accuracy or relevance to your specific circumstances. Some examples are hypothetical and provided for illustrative purposes only. For guidance tailored to your personal financial situation, we strongly recommend consulting qualified professionals regarding all personal financial matters.

The link(s) specified may not be owned or operated by KeyBank.

KeyBank is not responsible for any scheduling conflicts, cancellations, postponement, access or connectivity issues, or force majeure events whatsoever associated with webinars held by Key4Entrepreneurs. KeyBank is not responsible or liable for, and is hereby released from, any and all costs, injuries, losses or damages of any kind, due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, to participation in Key4Entrepreneurs webinars.

©2026 KeyCorp. All rights reserved. CFMA #260424-4386428

ABOUT KEYCORP

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189 billion at March 31, 2026.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,100 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Meg Lower
Regional Communications Manager
740-294-7041
meg_lower@keybank.com

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-launches-key4entrepreneurssm-to-empower-small-business-owner-1163114

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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