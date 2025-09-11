KeyBank Partners With Ohio State Football Star Jeremiah Smith To Inspire Communities and Launch 'The KeyBank Financial Playbook' Campaign

Social-first initiative combines football strategy with financial education to empower young audiences and strengthen community impact across Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Today, KeyBank proudly announced a dynamic new partnership with Jeremiah Smith, wide receiver for The Ohio State Buckeyes and one of college football's top athletes. The collaboration marks a strategic move by Key to deepen engagement across communities in its home state of Ohio and connect with younger audiences through shared values of education, empowerment and community impact.

The collaboration will launch a new social-first campaign, "The KeyBank Financial Playbook," designed to empower individuals with financial knowledge through engaging, football-themed content. The initiative combines Smith's athletic achievements with KeyBank's commitment to financial wellness, creating a unique platform to reach younger audiences and sports fans across Ohio and beyond.

Smith, a sophomore at The Ohio State University, has shattered freshman records and is a projected Heisman contender and first-round NFL draft pick. He brings a rapidly growing social media presence and an authentic personal brand.

"Jeremiah Smith is more than a football phenom, he's a role model for young people, a passionate advocate for education and believes in the power of community and collaboration," said Patty Jurca, KeyBank Chief Brand Officer. "His commitment to using his platform for good aligns perfectly with KeyBank's purpose: to help our clients, our colleagues and our communities thrive."

The partnership also includes exclusive rights to Smith's name, image and likeness in the banking category, and support of KeyBank's charitable initiatives.

"Partnering with KeyBank is an opportunity to make a real impact off the field. As a student-athlete, I see firsthand how important financial literacy is for young people and families," said Smith. "KeyBank has long been a leader in the financial services industry and a pillar in the state of Ohio. Together, we're working to provide resources and education that strengthen our communities here and beyond."

"Jeremiah's influence reaches far beyond the football field," added Lara DeLeone, KeyBank Central Ohio Market President. "He's a powerful voice for the next generation, and we're proud to work with him to unlock new opportunities for our clients and communities."

ABOUT KEYCORP

In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $185 billion at June 30, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

