KeyBank: Key Secured Credit Card Program Surpasses 40,000 Graduates, Driving Credit Score Growth and Financial Resilience

Over half graduated in the last year, building stronger credit and long-term financial health

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Today, KeyBank (NYSE:KEY) announced the first half 2025 graduating classes of the Key Secured Credit Card® program comprise more than 4,400 clients who have been empowered to improve their credit scores and establish financial stability. Fifty-nine percent of these clients graduated within 12 months of joining the program and 88% have done so within 24 months. Graduation events were increased to quarterly in 2024 to reward clients more frequently when demonstrating credit improvement. These graduations bring the total number of graduates to more than 40,300 clients since the program's inception in 2019.

The Key Secured Credit Card improves financial wellness by providing eligible clients with opportunities to establish or improve their credit history, bolster savings while building credit, and create better money habits. If clients graduate, their Key Secured Credit Card is upgraded to an unsecured credit card, releasing the funds in their Key Active Saver® account that were once pledged as collateral. This secured card program can provide a path of access to Key's traditional credit solutions.

"Consumers need a strong foundation to help them build financial literacy and resiliency, particularly in times of economic volatility," said Dan Brown, Director of Consumer Product Management at KeyBank. "The Key Secured Credit Card program is designed to provide our clients the building blocks and education needed to move forward on a financial path of success. We're proud to have helped so many graduates over the last six years gain the necessary skills needed to take the next steps in their financial journeys."

Since the start of 2024, KeyBank has introduced several enhancements to further support client success.

Onboarding communications. The enhanced communication process, introduced in 2024 to our brand-new cardholders, provides access to tools and training to provide greater clarity and transparency to help card holders build credit 1 . In 2025, card holders were supported with additional communications around financial education and account engagement communications.

Graduation support. KeyBank also expanded its support for those still enrolled in the program to help even more clients move toward graduation. Beginning in April 2025, more than 11,400 Key Secured Credit Card holders across a seven-state pilot program were invited to attend two live educational workshops focused on credit scores and reports and debt management.

Credit Line increases. In 2024, a Credit Line Increase program was introduced as part of the graduation process for those who qualify, which has enabled more than 6,500 graduates to receive a credit line increase upon graduation. This access to additional credit provides more capacity to meet clients' daily payment needs.

Access to traditional forms of credit. Additionally, a new Invitation to Apply campaign was launched in June 2025 for graduates ready to transition to traditional credit cards, reaching over 6,100 clients. The ongoing campaign introduces eligible clients to more traditional credit cards like the KeyBank Latitude® and Key Cashback® credit card products.2

Through the Key Secured Credit Card program, this year's graduates have made major steps to improve their financial wellbeing, such as:

72% received a Key Secured Credit Card with no FICO score.

28% had a FICO score.

For those with a FICO score, the average improvement in credit score was85 points.

For those who entered the program with no FICO score, the average graduation score this year was 724.Throughout the program's history, those with a FICO score at origination have shown an average increase of 68 points when they graduate3.

Additional Key Secured Credit Card features include:

While clients build their credit 1 , their Key Secured Credit Card deposit must be kept in a Key Active Saver account, allowing users to build their credit and savings in tandem. The monthly maintenance service charge on the Key Active Saver account is waived for Key Secured Credit Card clients. 4 In addition, there is a $0 annual fee on the Key Secured Credit Card 5 .

Unlike prepaid or debit cards, the Secured Credit Card reports clients' history to credit bureaus, allowing them to show progress.

Cardholders have the ability to check their FICO score 6 for free anytime in online and mobile banking. It's quick, easy and does not impact their credit score.

With Key's temporary lock security feature, cardholders can easily use online or mobile banking to lock and unlock a misplaced credit card, thus avoiding having to cancel it and open a new one-potentially harming their credit score.

For more information on Secured Credit Card, visit https://www.key.com/personal/credit-cards/key-secured-credit-card.jsp

ABOUT KEYCORP

In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $185 billion at June 30, 2025.



Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

