Habitat for Humanity Building Net Zero Homes in New Haven With Support of $50,000 KeyBank Grant

KeyBank teammates present Habitat for Humanity staffers and volunteers with a $50,000 grant to support the construction of net zero homes

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / KeyBank Foundation has gifted $50,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Greater New Haven in support of its Environmental Program Budget, which aims to build five net zero homes for low- to moderate-income families over the next two years.

Net zero system homes are designed and built to produce as much energy as they consume. Benefits include:

Lower utility costs, which makes home ownership more affordable.

Lower environmental impact, due to reduced greenhouse emissions and use of fossil fuels.

Greater health and comfort, with improved insulation and ventilation that offers better indoor air quality and stable temperatures.

"By supporting Habitat for Humanity, we're investing in more than homes," said Matt Hummel, Connecticut Market President, KeyBank. "We're investing in stronger, more sustainable communities where families can thrive for generations."

"For years, Habitat for Humanity has worked to combat the housing crisis by building decent, affordable houses alongside low-income, first-time homebuyers," said Dennis Michels, Co-Executive Director & Director of Construction, Habitat for Humanity of Greater New Haven. "We're grateful for KeyBank's support and commitment to help us deliver on our future vision, which is to make environmentally friendly building systems a financially viable new standard for our communities and homebuyers."

For more information, visit the Habitat for Humanity website at habitatgnh.org or call 203.785.0794.

