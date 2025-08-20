Anzeige
WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Tradegate
20.08.25 | 11:02
15,434 Euro
-0,99 % -0,154
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESS Newswire
20.08.2025 15:38 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KeyBank Supports the Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo With a $5,000 Donation for 2 Pack a Backpack School Supply Drive

BUFFALO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / KeyBank recently contributed $5,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo in support of the annual "2 Pack A Backpack" school supply drive with WGRZ-TV. This initiative plays a vital role in helping families across Western New York access the essential supplies their children need to begin the school year prepared and confident.

"For many families, the rising cost of school supplies can create unnecessary stress at the start of the school year," said Chiwuike Owunwanne, KeyBank Buffalo Corporate Responsibility and Community Relations Officer. "We're proud to stand behind the 2 Pack A Backpack campaign and commend the Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo and WGRZ-TV for their commitment to easing this burden and supporting students throughout our community."


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-supports-the-boys-and-girls-clubs-of-buffalo-with-a-5-000-do-1063260

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
