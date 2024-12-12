CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL), Thursday announced the integration of Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) new Share Item Location feature for AirTag into its mobile app, helping the airline's customer service team to locate mishandled luggage.The latest integration would help travel and bag handling seamless and passengers can track bag's precise location.Through the app, all customers can directly track their bags via iPhone running on iOS 18.2 or later.Currently, United's stock is trading at $98.93, down 0.03 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX