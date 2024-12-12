Anzeige
WKN: A4045G | ISIN: CA03634T1049 | Ticker-Symbol: HR50
Frankfurt
12.12.24
12:18 Uhr
0,020 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
AnorTech Inc.: AnorTech Upgrades OTC Listing to OTCQB Market

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANORTECH INC. ("AnorTech" or the "Company") (TSX Venture Exchange "ANOR"; OTC "HUDRF") is pleased to announce that it has received approval for trading of its common shares on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "ANORF" effective December 16, 2024. This uplisting was done to provide a more seamless and accessible trading experience for U.S. shareholders. AnorTech's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ANOR.

Jim Cambon, President, commented: We are pleased to have been uplisted to the OTCQB which will allow a broader range of investors in the U.S. market to invest in AnorTech and provide more liquidity to further diversify our shareholder base. As we advance our anorthosite technologies to commercialization it is important to enhance our capital markets profile.

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York and is the premier marketplace for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market, the OTCQB provides investors who cannot access trading on the TSX Venture Exchange with an alternative access to the Company's shares through regulated U.S. broker-dealers.

About AnorTech Inc.

AnorTech is focused on advancing sustainable technologies made from anorthosite (calcium aluminum silicate). The Company has a 100% interest in a significant resource of anorthosite in Greenland at the Gronne Bjerg project and is rapidly advancing a zero-waste smelter grade alumina product and a CO2 free refractory cement product to commercialization. The Company also has a 5% carried interest in the advanced Sarfartoq rare earth element project in Western Greenland which was sold to Neo Performance Materials in 2022 (see NR2022-02).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jim Cambon"

President and Director

For further information:
Ph: 778-373-2164
www.anortechinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
