T. Rowe Price Receives Local, National, and Global Recognition for Fostering a Positive Workplace Culture

Celebrating a Year of Local, National, and Global Successes-Shaped by Integrity, Collaboration, and a Culture of Belonging

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement, celebrates its recognition on local, national, and global scales as an exemplary workplace. Recent accolades from Newsweek, Pensions & Investments, Energage, and The Baltimore Sun affirm T. Rowe Price's enduring commitment to a people-first culture shaped by trust and collaboration.

"At T. Rowe Price, our associates can grow and make a difference in ways that matter to them," said Michelle Swanenburg, head of Human Resources at T. Rowe Price. "These accolades reflect the variety of resources that support our associates on their career path, benefits, and flexibility, so work fits in with life overall. We're honored by these recognitions because they reflect the care we put into building an inclusive, respectful culture where people truly belong. When our associates are happy and supported, they do their best work. That commitment to excellence benefits our clients and drives our overall success as a company."

This month, T. Rowe Price earned awards in its headquarter city of Baltimore and on a national scale.

Pensions & Investments "Best Places to Work in Money Management": Recognizing organizations that excel in creating supportive and rewarding environments for employees within the financial industry.

The Baltimore Sun "Top Workplaces": Recognizing the Baltimore metro area's best employers based on research-backed surveys.

In addition, throughout 2024, T. Rowe Price earned several prestigious workplace awards that speak to its dedication to fostering a positive and inclusive culture. Highlights include:

Newsweek's "World's Most Trustworthy Companies": Awarded based on a survey of more than 70,000 participants in 23 industries spanning 20 countries. Companies were rated on three main public pillars of trust: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust.

Newsweek's "America's Most Admired Workplaces 2025": T. Rowe Price was one of 400 companies across the U.S. to be recognized. The list is based on a survey of more than 250,000 U.S. employees and over 1.5 million collected company reviews.

Energage "Top Workplaces Culture Excellence": Awarded for employee appreciation, employee well-being, and professional development, surveying and celebrating people-first organizations nationally and across 60 regional markets.

These accolades highlight T. Rowe Price's success in creating a workplace that values its associates, investing in them through career guidance and mentorship and building trust within the industry.

T. Rowe Price's culture is rooted in respect, rigor, and generosity, and it empowers associates to grow and make a positive impact in their communities. In 2023 globally, associates volunteered over 32,000 hours and served on the boards of 440 nonprofits. The firm fosters an inclusive environment with more than 50% of associates being a member of at least one resource group supporting associates from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds, with diverse abilities, those who are members of the LGBTQ+ community, women, and veterans. T. Rowe Price also prioritizes associates' career growth through training, leadership development, and mentorship with dedicated councils, advisory groups, associate-led resource groups, and heritage communities.

For more information on career opportunities at T. Rowe Price, please visit: https://www.troweprice.com/corporate/us/en/careers.html

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T. Rowe Price on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: T. Rowe Price

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-rowe-price

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T. Rowe Price

View the original press release on accesswire.com