WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday, revealing the sale attracted modestly below average demand.The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 4.535 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.Last month, the Treasury sold $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 4.608 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.64.The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $58 billion worth of three-year notes attracted average demand, while this month's auction of $39 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted above average demand.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX