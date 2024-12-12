WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Maricopa County Department of Public Health said that animals at the Wildlife World Zoo in Litchfield Park have reportedly caught the bird flu.The zoo identified infected animals and sent them to the Arizona Department of Agriculture for testing, which indicated that the animals were likely to be infected with H5N1 avian flu.Among the animals who were ill, a cheetah, a mountain lion, a swamphen, an Indian goose, and a kookaburra died, the zoo animals confirmed the news to ABC15.However, a white tiger, who had tested positive for the virus, is undergoing treatment, and is expected to fully recover.The health department is also working with the zoo to identify the employees who were in close contact with the infected animals.'People who have job-related exposures to infected animals, especially close prolonged exposure, are at higher risk of infection,' said Dr. Nick Staab, assistant medical director of the department.'Public health's recommendations are intended to reduce the risk to those who have had direct contact with infected animals and to prevent further exposure'.Following the detection, the zoo has put certain activities, which require direct contact with the animals, on hold. Also, it has started implementing precautionary measures to stop the further spread of the virus.'While we are deeply saddened to report the loss of a few cherished animals, we are grateful that the impact was limited thanks to our swift response, robust biosecurity protocols, and the invaluable support of Maricopa County Department of Public Health and state and federal agencies,' said Kristy Hayden, president of the zoo.'Our team worked diligently to contain the situation, and we remain committed to the health and safety of our animals, staff, and visitors.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX