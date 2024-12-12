Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037
Frankfurt
12.12.24
15:29 Uhr
17,300 Euro
-0,700
-3,89 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
12.12.2024 20:38 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Albertsons Companies: Safeway Celebrates Opening of Divert's New Diversion and Energy Facility in California

Finanznachrichten News

TURLOCK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / Safeway participated in the opening ceremony of Divert's innovative new Diversion and Energy facility in Turlock, California. This cutting-edge facility represents a significant advancement in the fight against food waste, enabling the recovery of edible food for those in need and converting unsold products into renewable energy to power local communities.

In collaboration with Divert, Safeway is committed to reducing food waste and increasing food recovery in its stores. This partnership enhances Safeway's ability to serve customers while supporting local food banks and hunger relief organizations, creating more opportunities to nourish neighbors in need.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from Safeway's local division staff and the Albertsons Companies Recipe for Change team, who came together to support this impactful initiative. Additionally, Safeway donated products for the event, benefiting the Alameda County Community Food Bank.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
