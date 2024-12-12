WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Recently, the Missouri Conservation Department confirmed that three dead geese - two recovered in Henry County and one in Vernon County, were likely infected with bird flu.Samples from the dead geese were sent for checking at the University of Missouri Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory, and they came back 'non-negative' for avian influenza.The samples will now be sent to National Veterinary Services Laboratory to check if the virus is the highly pathogenic variant or not.'It's going to be a month or so before we know which version of avian influenza, but you know, we treat that basically as an avian influenza positive,' Deb Hudman, supervisor of the department's wildlife health program, informed The Independent.The department is also investigating similar cases of birds found in southeast Missouri and St. Louis area. Nearby states including Kansas and Iowa are also dealing with the same situation.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX